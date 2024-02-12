Diarrhoea Ward in GGH Treats 60; Govt Fully Supports: Minister Rajini

Vijayawada: Health minister Vidadala Rajini has promised the government’s full support to the victims of diarrhoea, many of whom are now being treated at the GGH in Guntur.

She said 60 persons were currently under treatment at the hospital with complaints of vomiting and other symptoms of diarrhoea.The minister conducted a special review meeting on Monday with senior officials of the health department at the collectorate in this respect.The minister said the health of all the 60 persons was stable and all of them might be discharged by tomorrow. “There is no need for worry,” she said.The minister said the government would fully support all these patients. “We have identified the affected areas and are conducting a health survey covering 23587 houses in Sarada colony, Lanchester Road and IPD Colony. The survey of 15312 houses has been completed.”“The government itself has taken the responsibility of identifying those who are ill and bringing them to the government hospital for better treatment. It was found that 12 people were suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and they were shifted to the hospital.”Minister Rajini said the study to identify the reasons for the illnesses is currently on. Some reports are expected by Tuesday. Water and food samples have been sent for testing, she said.The minister said that 32 official teams, each consisting of five members -- were formed in the city and these were conducting house to house surveys. “We have given orders to make all UPHCs in the city work 24 hours a day and medical camps have been set up in the affected areas.”Minister Rajii said fresh drinking water should be provided by tankers to people in the affected areas. “Contaminated water might have caused the problem. Sufficient packets of IV fluids and ORS would be prepared for use.”The minister visited the GGH Guntur along with officials and interacted with the locals undergoing treatment there due to alleged water contamination. She said, “We want to ensure that full treatment is provided to the affected people by keeping them in a separate ward.”The patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment they were receiving.The minister was accompanied by principal secretary to health, special principal secretary Krishna Babu, commissioner to family welfare J Niwas, APVVP commissioner Venkateshwarlu, Guntur collector Venugopal Reddy, Guntur municipal commissioner Kirti Chekuri, DM&HO Vijayalakshmi, GGH superintendent Kiran Kumar and others.