Dhruva College Hosts 22nd Muqabla: All-India Undergrad Fest

DC Correspondent
30 Jan 2024 5:04 PM GMT
Dhruva College Hosts 22nd Muqabla: All-India Undergrad Fest
Dhruva College of Management is all set to host the 22nd edition of Muqabla. (Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Dhruva College of Management is all set to host the 22nd edition of Muqabla, the All-India undergraduate fest, on February 2 and 3. Undergraduate students from Telangana and neighbouring states have been registering for this event in encouraging numbers. This event will give an opportunity to participants to gauge their skills in various competitions, and learn from peers and acquire managerial skills, said a press release.


