Dhruv Rathee slams fake news on wife's family

Hyderabad: In a blazing response to fake news, Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee took to social media to deny false reports surrounding his wife's family.

Taking strong objection to these fake reports, the YouTuber clarified and said "They have no answer to the videos I made so they're spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife's family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees."

There were some social media accounts which are spreading fake news saying his wife's family is from Pakistan. And some WhatsApp messages in circulation claimed that Dhruv Rathee is not his real name and he is also from the neighbouring country.

The debate around Dhruv Rathee and his YouTube videos has gained traction after his recently released videos went viral, the videos like "is India becoming a dictatorship", "Ladakh is Dying", "Electoral Bonds-the biggest scam in History of India" and many other videos against the ruling dispensation have got millions of hits.



Dhruv Rathee's channel on YouTube has more than 18 million subscribers with 2,624,419,473 views.