Dharmapuri Arvind exhibits confidence on winning Nizamabad seat

Nizamabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat Dharmapuri Arvind has exhibited confidence that he and his party will win the elections with a huge majority.

Dharmapuri Arvind, who participated in a public meeting spoke to the media and said the mood of the people is with BJP and his party will win the elections with a huge majority."When I asked the students at the event if they would vote for Rahul Gandhi, all of them were silent and everyone raised their hands when I asked if they would vote for Modi, such is the mood of the people of Nizamabad. Ab ki baar 400 paar will soon be a reality", he said.Reiterating on his works, Dharmapuri Arvind said "i brought National Turmeric board to the constituency and taught how to market local turmeric across the globe and i had finished 7 railway overbridges in Nizamabad which only had one till 2019, the constituency now has two Kendriya vidyalayas."Be it infrastructure, education or agriculture, I had done in 5 years what Congress and BRS could not do in 40 years, he added.Exhiberating immense confidence, Arvind said, Modi will form the Government for the third time and will take oath before June 10. Nobody could stop India from becoming the third largest economy in the world. he said.