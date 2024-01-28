Dharani Panel Meets Tribal, Agri and Forest Officials

Hyderabad: The Dharani committee on Saturday met officials from the forest, tribal and agricultural departments and collected inputs from them. Boundary disputes between lands belonging to forest and revenue departments are said to have come up for deliberations. The regulation number 1 of 1970 enacted in 1970 to safeguard tribal lands from being encroached by non-tribals was also dealt with during the course of the meeting.

They also broached the issue of whether the problems of tribal lands regarding succession and mutation were being reflected in the dharani website or not. The meeting tried to elicit opinion on whether new additions were required for the portal.

The agriculture department is said to have sought details of Part B lands from the revenue department for more accuracy on the crop booking done by it. This apparently aids in an appropriate estimation of productivity of crops.

Lands under Part B are those that are disputed lands and don’t have digital signatures. They were categorized as ‘disputed’ in the backdrop of bids to cleanse revenue records in 2017. The farmers owing such lands were denied benefits like rythu bandhu, crop loans and other benefits that are given to those under Part A.