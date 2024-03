Hyderabad: Director General of Police Ravi Gupta has transferred Jangoan ACP S.R. Damodar Reddy for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and attached him to the DGP office.

The DGP also called for an inquiry into the incident.

In the order, the DGP stated that ACP Damodar Reddy exhibited gross dereliction of duty and violated MCC rules by attending a political party's programme.