DGP Assures Deployment Of More Railway Police

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta, who conducted a review of the security situation in railway locations, directed the railway police to install CCTV cameras and enhance security to prevent and detect crimes.

He was speaking at a review meeting with GRP and RPF officials. The DGP said that he would discuss the matter of allocating additional personnel with the state government in order to bolster the strength of railway police.



He said the GRP personnel were working in 12 railway police stations and in 17 railways outposts. “Extra security will be deployed during festivals and holidays to cater to the extra rush," Gupta said.



The DGP urged GRP personnel to investigate all accidents on railway tracks.

Gupta exhorted passengers to dial 100 or 139 or 1512 when they notice suspicious persons moving around. Urging women passengers to travel in compartments with a sizable number of commuters, especially at night, he wanted people, whose mobile phones are stolen, to file a complaint at the nearest railway police station or on www.ceir.gov.in.



