DGCA Withdraws Rule on Mandatory Weekly Rest Amid Flight Disruptions

New Delhi: In response to widespread flight disruptions and mounting operational challenges faced by airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has withdrawn a key provision that previously prohibited substituting weekly rest with leave for aviation staff.

The circular, issued on Friday states that the earlier instruction which mandated that “no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest” has been revoked with immediate effect.

The decision follows multiple representations from airlines seeking flexibility in managing crew schedules amidst unprecedented staffing shortages and operational instability.

The change is expected to give airlines temporary relief as they work to restore normal flight operations across the country following several days of delays and cancellations.