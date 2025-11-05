DGCA to Set Up New Airline Refund Rules Around Flight Cancellations

In response to mounting passenger complaints about refund delays and arbitrary cancellation fees, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - India's aviation regulator - has proposed changes to airline refund policies to increase transparency and accountability.

As per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) draft guidelines, the new rules and regulations will apply to scheduled and non-scheduled domestic operators and international carriers operating in the country.

But above all, the draft highlights a 48-hour "look-in" window that would allow passengers to cancel or modify their flight tickets within a couple of days of booking, free of charge. "During this period, passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended," the DGCA stated.

The regulatory body welcomes public feedback on the new framework until 30 November, after which the policy will be implemented.

Key details about the proposals

Only tickets booked directly through the airline's official website can utilise the 48-hour "look-in" period. However, the DGCA has suggested that "the onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives" if a ticket is purchased via a travel agent or online portal.

If noted within 24 hours of booking, no charge will be levied for correcting spelling errors in passenger names.

Apart from these, clear refund timelines have been set out:

Credit card payments - to be refunded in seven days and credited directly to the cardholder's account

Cash transactions - to be refunded immediately at the point of purchase

Travel agents and Online portals - to be refunded by the concerned airlines within 21 working days of booking

Cancellation charges must be displayed at the time of booking and capped at the basic fare plus fuel surcharge. All taxes and fees must be refunded, including UDF, ADF, PSF, and even non-refundable or promotional charges.

In the event of a medical emergency, airlines are required to provide either a full refund or a credit shell, depending on the passenger's preference.

From refund delays to partial refunds and limited-time credit shell adjustments, the DGCA has received a whopping amount of passenger complaints, which have only increased in recent times. With these new guidelines and India's growing aviation market, the regulator aims to improve passenger trust and enhance the overall air travel experience.

The regulatory body asserted, "The onus is on the government to establish some minimum benchmarks for refund policy in order to alleviate growing passenger unhappiness with the refund procedures used by some airlines."





This article is witten by K. Tejasree, an intern