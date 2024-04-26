DGCA releases new guidelines for ticket pricing

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fresh orders to separate the fee for other services on flight from the ticket price could reduce the cost and burden on the passengers.

Usually, the cost of various services is included in the price of the flight ticket which forces the passenger to shell out bucks even when they do not utilise those services.

According to the DGCA orders, many times the passengers do not utilise other services provided in the flight. Basing on the feedback from several passengers, the DGCA has tried to reduce the burden on the passengers by suggesting that the airlines separate the cost of services and make it available under a new sub-head 'opt-in' which can enable the passenger to choose the type of service and bear cost only for that specific thing.

Under the "opt-in" method, the passenger will have the facility to bear the cost of only necessary services along with price of the ticket.

At the same time, under the 'opt out' method, the cost of all services will be included in the ticket price and this will have to mentioned by the passenger prior to the travel.

As part of the airline baggage policy, the airlines can provide "free baggage allowance" along with "zero baggage/no check-in baggage" to the customers.

However, if the customer picks these options while booking the ticket but comes with baggage to the counter during check-in time, then the airline has the option to collect the necessary charges from the customers at that moment.

The passengers have to choose the option definitely while buying the ticket and it should be visible on the printout too.

Experts feel that the new DGCA guidelines could prompt the airlines to change the policy of the ticketing method. With the passengers having the option to choose for the services, the price of the tickets could reduce slightly, they said.

The DGCA also suggested that children aged below 12 years should be provided seat beside the parent/caretaker under the same PNR number. The DGCA also asked the airlines to maintain a record of travel relating to children with their parents.