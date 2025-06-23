DGCA Revises Guidelines, Urges Pilots to Prioritise Safety

New Delhi:While emphasising that safety should take precedence over schedule adherence, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has encouraged pilots to divert flights in unpredictable conditions, as it revised operational guidelines for operators during adverse weather conditions.

In an updated operations circular to scheduled and non-scheduled operators, the regulator also said pilots should cross-check visual cues with instruments to ensure accurate approach and landing assessments to deal with visual illusions that may occur during night operations in rain or on wet runways. Citing the growing impact of climate change on operational unpredictability, DGCA has advised flight crew to maintain heightened vigilance, "with an emphasis on safety taking precedence over schedule adherence".



The circular comes against the backdrop of recent helicopter accidents in Kedarnath region and an IndiGo flight enroute to Srinagar encountering severe turbulence last month. "Captains are encouraged to initiate diversions or air-turn-backs, as required by prevailing conditions…Pilots are encouraged to plan deviations early and maintain a minimum 20 NM (Nautical Miles) upwind distance from convective activity. Flying beneath thunderstorm clouds is discouraged due to the elevated risk of windshear, lightning, and hail," the DGCA said.



The DGCA has also ordered a new comprehensive special audit of airlines, MROs, training firms, FTOs, ANSP, airport operators, to enhance safety of flights and passengers. The DGCA said the audit should focus on examining Safety Management Systems, operational practices and regulatory adherence across all aviation domains. It encompasses supporting elements such as technology providers, emergency response systems, supply chain networks, and regulatory coordination bodies.