DGCA Probes Chopper Crashes During Char Dham Yatra

New Delhi: In view of multiple occurrences involving helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a safety investigation for each of the incidents to identify contributing factors, including mechanical failures, operational errors, and weather-related challenges.

The Kedarnath helicopter service has witnessed four crashes in the last one month raising questions on the safety of these operations.

“Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to aviation safety, DGCA is responding proactively on these occurrences and has ordered special audits, enhanced surveillance for helicopter operators involved in shuttle services and charter operations in Uttarakhand. Additionally, directives have been issued to all helicopter operators, restricting operations to OGE (Out of Ground Effect) conditions till further order. As a precautionary measure, DGCA is also reviewing the necessity of curtailing the helicopter operations to Char Dham if required,” the DGCA said.

DGCA has intensified its oversight of Char Dham helicopter operations by actively monitoring live camera feeds provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) at Kedarnath.

Any deviation from standard operating procedures (SOP) by helicopter operators is detected in real time, allowing for immediate corrective measures. On Monday, two helicopter operators conducting shuttle and charter services to Kedarnath from their respective helipads failed to adhere to SOPs, particularly regarding proper helicopter parking procedures. As a result, their operations were suspended for two hours.

“DGCA has zero tolerance policy for safety violations and in its latest enforcement action the operations of M/s Kestrel Aviation Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand has been suspended with immediate effect pending investigation. This is further to suspension of operations of another operator for safety violations in the month of May, 2025,” the aviation watchdog said in a statement.