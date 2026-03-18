DGCA Mandates 60% Free Seats on Flights, Families to Sit Together

New Delhi: In a major relief to passengers, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered all domestic airlines to keep at least 60 per cent of seats on all flights free of charge to ensure fair access. It has also directed that passengers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats.

The aviation regulator’s moves come against the backdrop of rising concerns that airlines are levying high charges for various services, including for choosing seats. At present, 20 per cent of seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest is paid. The rates of seats are as per location, with the front row costing the maximum, followed by window and aisle seats. Seats in the centre and in the back rows near toilets cost less.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu said important directions have been issued to further strengthen passenger facilitation measures. “Sixty per cent seats free of charge, assured seating together for families, and clear, transparent norms for carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments and pets,” he said. According to him, there will be stronger enforcement and visibility of passenger rights, including during delays and cancellations.

As per DGCA orders, carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Besides, airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.

Strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding; prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters; and, clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness are other provisions that the airlines have been told to follow to further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines.

“The ministry of civil aviation remains committed to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring transparency, reducing grievances and upholding the highest standards of safety across the aviation ecosystem,” the ministry said in a statement.