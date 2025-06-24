GCA Flags Faded Runway, Taxiway Light IssuesThe Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has identified critical safety lapses at major Indian airports following a comprehensive surveillance operation, revealing faded runway centre line markings and non-unidirectional green centre lights on rapid exit taxiways. The findings, detailed in a DGCA statement, highlight multiple defects in the aviation ecosystem that could compromise operational safety.

The faded runway centre line markings, essential for guiding pilots during takeoff and landing, were found to be worn out, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of runway excursions. According to international standards, these white markings must be clearly visible to ensure safe aircraft alignment, particularly in low-visibility conditions. The DGCA also noted that green centre lights on rapid exit taxiways, meant to guide aircraft exiting runways, were not unidirectional, potentially causing confusion for pilots navigating at high speeds.

These issues were uncovered during inspections aimed at ensuring compliance with safety regulations set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The DGCA emphasized that regular maintenance, including repainting markings every six months and verifying light functionality, is crucial to prevent accidents. The agency has directed airport operators to address these deficiencies immediately, with a focus on repainting faded markings and correcting taxiway light configurations.

The findings come amid heightened scrutiny following recent aviation incidents, underscoring the need for robust safety protocols. The DGCA has urged airports to enhance maintenance schedules and comply with safety standards to protect passengers and crew. Further inspections are planned to ensure corrective actions are implemented effectively.