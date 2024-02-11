Devuni Gadapa Fete Begins in Kadapa

Anantapur: The Brahmotsavalu at the Devuni Gadapa Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kadapa have begun amid fervour on Saturday. The 10-day long fete commenced after the temple priests performed Dhwajarohanam.

Devuni Kadapa is a place in Kadapa town, famous for the temple of Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara. Historically, it has been known as the gateway for the temple of Lord Venkateshwara, the presiding deity of Tirumala.

Devuni Kadapa is also called Devuni Gadapam, deriving its name from being the gateway for the Tirumala temple. Further, there has been tradition that every pilgrim should visit this temple on their way to Tirumala. Only then, their visit to Tirumala will be complete.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is organising the 10-day-long Brahmotsavam celebrations, with all official offerings being made on the lines of festivities in Tirumala.

Devuni Gadapa Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kadapa is an outstanding example of Vijayanagar architecture. The very sight of the temple, with great sculptures and carvings adorning it, takes one back to the Vijayanagar era.

It is believed that Sage Kripacharya had installed the idol of the presiding deity.

TTD officials said the annual Brahmotsavam celebrations started with Ankurarpanam followed by Dwajarohanam. Chandraprabha Vahanam, Suryaprabha and Pedda Seshavanam, Chinna Seshavanam and Simha Vahanam, Kalpavruksha Vahanam, Hanumantha Vahanam, Muthaypupandiri Vahanam, Garuda Vahanam, Kalyanotsavam, Gajavahanam, Rathotsavam, Dhuli Utsavam, Sarva Bhupala Vahanam, Aswa Vahanam, Vasanthotsavam, Chakrasnanam, Hamsa Vahanam, Swapna Tirumanjanam and Pushpayagam, which will be on the last day of the Brahmotsavam.

TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and Annamacharya project will organise cultural programmes during the Brahmotsavams.