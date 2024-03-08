Devotees Thronged temples, Observed Fast, Took Part in Jala-abhisheka and Maintained Jagran on Maha Shivratri Day

Temples were decked up with colourful flowers and fully illuminated while barricades were put up to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees.

Earlier, devotees flocked outlets, flower and fruit markets and vendors to purchase puja material. Cashing in on the day’s importance, fruits were sold at abnormal prices given that many devotees observe fast and take only fruits and water on this day.

The Hanuman temple in Karmanghat, Shiva temple in Maheshwaram, Sri Ramalingeswara temple in Keesara, Ganesh temple in Secunderabad, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Shri Shyam Baba Mandir at Veerannagutta near Kacheguda railway station, Swayambhu Chennakesava Swamy temple at Chandrayangutta, were among the prominent temples that attracted thousands of devotees.

Apart from fasting, devotees stay awake (jagaran) all through the night by being engaged in prayers, meditation and devotional singing at their homes and temples.

Well-known Vedic scholar Narasimha Murthy, who is also a priest at Sri Ramalayam in Chaitanyapuri, said that the Pradosha Kala puja performed in night hours has great significance on Shivaratri day.

“Tranquility, positivity, progeny and financial gains are expected by doing Shiva aradhana during the particular time,” he explained.

According to him, among all the 12 Shivaratris that occur in a calendar year, Mahashivaratri has utmost spiritual significance. On this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being.



