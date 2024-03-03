Devotees Throng Srisailam for Special Pujas, Cultural Shows

Kurnool: As part of Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavam and Navahnika Deeksha, on the third day that is on Sunday, special pujas were offered to Sri Swamy and Ammavaru. Subsequently, special pujas were also conducted for Sri Chandiswara Swamy at Yagashala.

Later, Mandaparadhana, Panchavaranarchana, Shiva Panchakshari, Nityahavana, Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam were organised according to Agama Shastra. Similarly, Pradoshakala Puja, Japanushtanam, Rudra Parayanam and Homam were conducted during the evening.On Sunday, Hamsavahanaseva was also organised in the evening for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru during the Brahmotsavam.During the ritual, idols of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were installed and floated on a Hamsa Vahanam in Akkamahadevi's Alankara Mandapam and special pujadikas were also held.Thereafter, the village festival was organized in the main streets of Srisailam.An array of events such as Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chekka bhajan, Rajabhatula Veshadharana, Kerala Chandimelam, Kommu-koyya vadyam, Mumbai Dhole Thasha, Kannada folk art performance, Kaalika dance, Jaanja Pathak, Janapada Pagati Vesha Dharana, snake dance, puppet show, Tappetachindu, Beerappadolu, Nandigolaseva, Dhamarukam, Chidatalu, Shankham, Pillanagrovi, Dolu Vinyasam and others were lined up for the village festival, attracting the devotees, in hordes, to watch the plethora of cultural shows and dance.