Devotees Perform Kailasagiri Pradakshina at Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The temple town of Srikalahasti witnessed a wave of devotion on Tuesday with thousands of pilgrims performing the sacred Kailasagiri Pradakshina as part of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

Typically held on the 10th day of Brahmotsavams, this year's event witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, who undertook the 25-kilometre circumambulation around the revered Kailasagiri hillock.

The procession started at 7 a.m. amidst the chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya." Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu and temple executive officer S.V. Nageswara Rao led the devotees during the Kailasagiri Pradakshina.

As the procession passed through villages surrounding the Kailasagiri, devotees and locals made their submissions to the Utsava deities Somaskanda Murthy and Gnanambika in the form of Naivedyam. It is believed that sages and Gods go around the Kailasagiri hill paying their obeisance to Lord Shiva and His Consort.

“Giri Pradakshina occurs twice annually, coinciding with the Sankranti and Maha Shivaratri, following the Kalyanotsavam ceremony. Additionally, devotees traditionally ascend Dakshina Kailasagiri on every Pournami day to fulfil their vows. For devotees, Kailasagiri Pradakshina holds immense significance, drawing them closer to the divine,” the MLA said.

As part of the festivities, temple authorities organised Annadanam, providing free meals to all the devotees.