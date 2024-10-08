 Top
Devotees must register online before visiting Sabarimala: Kerala Govt.

8 Oct 2024 8:00 AM GMT
Devotees must register online before visiting Sabarimala: Kerala Govt.
The Kerala State government has asked the devotees visiting Sabarimala to register their names online before visiting the hill shrine. (File Photo)

Kerala: The Kerala State government has asked the devotees visiting Sabarimala to register their names online before visiting the hill shrine.

The devotees can register by logging on to the website www.sabarimalaonline.org and enter details along with their photograph. Based on the OTP received to the registered mobile phone number of the devotee concerned, the devotee must select the date of darshan and enter details after which a virtual ticket would be generated. The temple management is issuing darshan tickets to as many as 80,000 people every day.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
