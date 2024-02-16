Top
Devnar School for the Blind Students Win Top Honors at IRIS National Fair

DC Correspondent
15 Feb 2024 7:38 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-15 20:16:57.0)
Devnar School for the Blind Students Win Top Honors at IRIS National Fair
The IRIS National Fair featured 100 projects. Nagendar and Ashwin's approach, utilising touch, feel and hearing perception to facilitate inclusive science education got them the top spot. (Representational Image: Devnar school official website)

Hyderabad: Devnar School for the Blind students Jitte Nagendar and Gudepu Ashwin secured top honors at the IRIS National Fair, Delhi, for their project focusing on facilitating the safe learning of neutralisation reactions in chemistry for visually-impaired students. In 2022, their project had been elected among the top 13 out of the 656 submissions at the National Children Science Congress.

The IRIS National Fair featured 100 projects. Nagendar and Ashwin's approach, utilising touch, feel and hearing perception to facilitate inclusive science education got them the top spot. They were also presented the 'Community Innovation Award' by the Society For Science, USA, having beaten 29 other participants worldwide.

