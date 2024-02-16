Hyderabad: Devnar School for the Blind students Jitte Nagendar and Gudepu Ashwin secured top honors at the IRIS National Fair, Delhi, for their project focusing on facilitating the safe learning of neutralisation reactions in chemistry for visually-impaired students. In 2022, their project had been elected among the top 13 out of the 656 submissions at the National Children Science Congress.

The IRIS National Fair featured 100 projects. Nagendar and Ashwin's approach, utilising touch, feel and hearing perception to facilitate inclusive science education got them the top spot. They were also presented the 'Community Innovation Award' by the Society For Science, USA, having beaten 29 other participants worldwide.