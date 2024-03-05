Despite Police Counselling, Man Kills Wife

Hyderabad: Mailardevpally police arrested a construction worker for murdering his wife at about 2 am on Monday when the victim was asleep at their home. Two months ago, the couple had undergone counselling by the police after the wife had complained of torture by her husband.

Inspector P. Madhu said the couple hailed from Chhattisgarh and were working at a construction site at Shastripuram. The accused suspected that his wife had an extramarital affair with another worker, leading to several quarrels. The couple had a six-month-old baby, who has been shifted to a state home.

The body was sent to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem and police started an investigation.