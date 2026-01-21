Editors Guild Urges J&K Police to Stop Curtailing Free Speech

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday voiced concern over the Jammu and Kashmir Police summoning several journalists for questioning for "routine news reports" filed by them and asked them to desist from such action.

Arbitrary summons and police questioning of journalists, and bids to obtain affidavits under duress are tantamount to coercion and intimidation of the media in pursuit of its legitimate duties, the Guild said in a statement here.