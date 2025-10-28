Desi Toons 2025 powered by Green Gold Animation to headline IndiaJoy’s 8th Edition, spotlighting Prominent Indian talent

Hyderabad: India’s largest and most influential festival shaping the creative economy, IndiaJoy 2025, is set to return for its 8th edition with an exciting line-up of events celebrating the convergence of creativity, innovation, and technology across the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sectors. Among the most anticipated highlights of this year’s edition is Desi Toons 2025, a flagship animation conclave organized by Green Gold Animation, the pioneering studio behind India’s most loved character, Chhota Bheem. The event will be held on November 1, 2025, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Hyderabad.

Desi Toons 2025 stands as a vibrant testament to India’s storytelling legacy and creative prowess. Over the years, the conclave has played a pivotal role in addressing critical gaps in India’s animation ecosystem, from nurturing homegrown talent to highlighting the need for supportive policies and investment in creative infrastructure. By bringing together creators, studios, investors, and policymakers under one roof, Desi Toons has influenced key decisions in Telangana and at the national level, shaping fiscal incentives, skill development programs, and frameworks that strengthen India’s position in the global AVGC industry. This year’s edition continues this mission, aiming to capture how homegrown creators are redefining the global animation landscape by transforming culturally rooted narratives into globally resonant stories.



The conclave will host an immersive day of masterclasses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions designed to empower creators, producers, and industry professionals driving the next wave of India’s animation revolution. The event will witness participation from top government officials, creative leaders, and industry stakeholders.



The event will open with a keynote address by Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, followed by a rich line-up of sessions including Power Players of Indian Animation: Stories Behind the Names; an in-depth discussion exploring the pioneers, producers, and studios that built the foundation of Indian animation; Quiet Stories, Powerful Impact: Local Narratives Shaping Global Conversations; a masterclass featuring case studies on culturally grounded storytelling that has transcended borders; and a fireside chat on The Role of State & Central Government in Boosting the AVGC Sector, which will examine policy measures, fiscal incentives, and long-term frameworks designed to accelerate India’s growth in the creative economy.



The 2025 edition will bring together some of the most influential figures from India’s animation, VFX, and film industries who have successfully taken Indian creativity to international audiences. Among them are Ashwin, Director of Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), who reimagined a mythological epic through cutting-edge animation; Nag Ashwin, Director of Kalki 2898 AD, known for merging mythology with futuristic science fiction; and Sai Abhishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, who has been instrumental in shaping the region’s content and audience strategy. Their collective presence will make the conclave a dynamic melting pot of ideas, inspiration, and vision.



Speaking about the upcoming edition, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “Desi Toons has always been a reflection of India’s creative spirit and our unrelenting belief that Indian stories deserve a global stage. Through this platform, we aim to showcase the power of cultural authenticity - how stories born out of our heritage can connect with audiences everywhere when told with imagination, passion, and technology. This year, as we gather some of the most inspiring voices in the industry, our goal is to spark collaborations and ideas that can redefine the future of Indian animation.”



Mr. Madhava Reddy (Mike) Yatham from IndiaJoy added, “We’re thrilled to see Desi Toons evolve into one of the flagship properties of IndiaJoy. It perfectly captures the essence of what this festival stands for - fostering collaboration, creativity, and innovation across India’s creative ecosystem. The partnership with Green Gold Animation has been pivotal in shaping the narrative that India is not just a contributor to the global AVGC industry but a creative leader with original voices and visionary talent. Together, we aim to continue building a platform where creators, investors, and policymakers come together to shape the future of India’s creative economy.”



Desi Toons 2025 welcomes not just industry leaders, creators, and students, but also animation enthusiasts and members of the public eager to explore India’s vibrant AVGC ecosystem and engage with the storytellers shaping its future.

