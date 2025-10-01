Deshmukh Alleges Forensic Report Suppressed After Police Call His Complaint ‘Fabricated’

MUMBAI: Embarrassed by the Maharashtra Police’s conclusion that his attack claim was fabricated, former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday alleged that police withheld a key forensic report in the case. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader had filed a complaint during the 2024 state Assembly election campaign, alleging an attack on his vehicle. However, the police have now submitted a ‘B Summary’ report to the court, stating there is no evidence to support Deshmukh's claims.

On November 18, 2024, Mr. Deshmukh alleged that four unidentified individuals had attacked his car with stones near Katol while he was campaigning for his son, Salil Deshmukh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate. The incident reportedly resulted in a cracked windshield and a head injury to Mr. Deshmukh. It led to a political uproar given the alleged incident took place two days before the voting.

However, according to the police, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Nagpur found inconsistencies in Mr. Deshmukh’s claim. Forensic experts determined that the car’s reinforced glass could not have been damaged by a single stone, and Deshmukh’s head injury did not match those typically caused by shattered glass.

Further, no glass fragments were found in the wound, and CCTV footage from the area showed no evidence of an attack or potential suspects. Following a detailed investigation, police concluded that the allegations were unfounded and filed ‘B Summary’ report, which is a final report filed by police in a criminal case when the investigation shows no evidence or prima facie case against the accused, or that the complaint was false or frivolous.

However, Mr. Deshmukh alleged that the police were acting under pressure. He contended that, since the assailants could not be identified, the police should have filed an ‘A Summary’ report, indicating the case remains unsolved despite efforts, rather than dismissing the allegations outright.

Reiterating that the incident was not an accident, but a deliberate and premeditated act, Mr. Deshmuh further alleged that immediately after the attack, the local Superintendent of Police presented the case under political pressure without conducting a proper investigation or reviewing the forensic report.

“Devendra Fadnavis had mocked the incident and called it a ‘Salim-Javed story’. The administration is downplaying the seriousness of the incident. A 10-kilogram stone is not a trivial matter. This is a very serious case, and attempts have been made to portray it merely as an accident,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

The former home minister also claimed that he is in the possession of the forensic report, which the police did not bring on record. “As a former home minister, it is not difficult for me to access official documents. The forensic report I’ve received clearly outlines the facts. I will soon release the forensic report publicly. The truth will come out, including who was behind this attack,” he said.