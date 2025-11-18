Derogatory Terms Like `Leper' To Be Dropped From Anti-Begging Act

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to delete derogatory expressions such as "leper" from the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959.

The Supreme Court has directed all the states to remove demeaning terminology from their laws, rules and regulations, and accordingly the Law and Judiciary Department proposed changes to sections 9 and 26 of the Act, officials said.

The proposal was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Terms such as "leper", "leprosy patient", "leprosarium" and similar expressions will now be omitted from the statute.

Sections 9 and 26 deal with detention and medical examination of beggars.

The 1959 Act criminalises begging and provides for arrest, inquiry and rehabilitation of beggars.