Derek O'Brien Urges Modi to Hold All-Party Meet on Delimitation, FCRA Bills

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene an all-party meeting before introducing the proposed Delimitation and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In a strongly worded letter, O'Brien expressed concern over reports that the government could introduce legislation on delimitation despite it not being listed in the parliamentary bulletin outlining the government's legislative agenda.

"Any legislation related to delimitation has not been included in the parliamentary bulletin listing government business for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, given your government's dubious record of mocking parliamentary rules, procedures and conventions, we are cynical about your intentions," he wrote.

Calling delimitation a matter that concerns "the very structure of India's polity and the future of its democracy", O'Brien urged the Centre to avoid introducing such an important Bill without wider political consultations.

"The Union government must refrain from using cloak-and-dagger tactics while introducing such a vital piece of legislation," he said.

Referring to the proposed FCRA (Amendment) Bill, the TMC leader alleged that the legislation could weaken institutions working in the education and healthcare sectors, particularly those serving poor and marginalised communities.

He claimed that nearly 54,000 educational institutions run by the Christian community, catering to around six crore students from all communities, could be adversely affected by the proposed law.

"Internationally reputed organisations doing yeoman charitable work will also be adversely affected by this proposed draconian legislation. Also, Articles 19 and 26 of our Constitution must be protected," O'Brien said.

Drawing a comparison with the now-repealed farm laws, he urged the Prime Minister to hold an all-party meeting before bringing forward what he described as another instance of "cowboy legislation".

"Before your government indulges in more cowboy legislation—like the Farm Bills, which later had to be repealed—I urge you to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest," the letter said.