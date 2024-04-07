Deputy CM's Driver Assualted by Senior Police Officers at Jana Jatra Sabha

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka’s driver Srinivas was reportedly slapped by Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi and other police officers when he tried to enter the 'Jana Jatara Sabha' venue in Tukkuguda on Saturday while not showing his pass.

The police took Srinivas’s ID card and snatched his mobile phone and took him to a side of the road, sources disclosed.

Congress workers who were present there raised slogans demanding action against the police officers. They were stopped by additional police forces who rushed to the scene.

Later, when Srinivas tried to resist, commissioner Joshi reportedly instructed his juniors to take care of the driver. Srinivas who was clad in a safari suit was reportedly assaulted by an ACP and inspector-rank officials.

Senior Congress leaders reached the gate and calmed the situation. Srinivas is likely to lodge a complaint against the officers.

Senior police officers including Joshi did not respond to calls seeking their reaction.

The officers were aware that Srinivas was the deputy CM's driver. Disciplinary action should be taken against the commissioner and other officers, a Congress leader said. “We will approach the DGP to conduct an inquiry.”