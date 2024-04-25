Deputy CM Challenges C.M. Ramesh

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, who is the YSRC candidate from the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, has challenged his opponent C.M. Ramesh, NDA alliance candidate from Anakapalli, about the development carried out in the Madugula assembly constituency.

The deputy CM maintained that Madugula is one of the best constituencies in the country with all basic infrastructural facilities. He underlined that every deserving family in the constituency has benefitted from one social welfare scheme or the other, apart from housing.

Mutyala Naidu has won twice from Madugula in 2014 and 2019. He became a Deputy Chief Minister in the second reshuffle of the Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet.

YSRC has fielded Mutyala Naidu from the Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate after the NDA alliance nominated C.M. Ramesh as its candidate from the parliamentary constituency.

Having a grip over assembly constituencies within the Lok Sabha segment, the Deputy CM has launched his campaign with the slogan that Ramesh is an outsider who has never spent any time in the constituency. Moreover, Ramesh owns corporate organisations with which he would be busy after elections, he stated.

Mutyala Naidu accompanied YSRC assembly candidates Karanam Dharmasri from Chodavaram and Malasala Bharat from Anakapalli when the two filed their nominations from their respective constituencies.

He also participated in a “Prana Pratishta” ceremony at the Sataram Temple in Yaddavanipalem village in K. Kotapadu mandal in Anakapalli district.