Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi; AQI Slips to Severe Category at 418

New Delhi: A thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital on Monday morning, sharply reducing visibility and worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 418, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in the ITO area stood at 434, while Rafi Marg recorded an AQI of 417. Areas around the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar reported an AQI of 455, indicating extremely poor air quality.

Several other locations across the capital also witnessed alarmingly high pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 462, Ashok Vihar 473, Bawana 448, Burari 460, Chandni Chowk 454, Dwarka Sector-8 427, Mundka 467, Narela 437, Punjabi Bagh 434, RK Puram 439, Rohini 437 and Wazirpur 472. All these areas remained in the ‘severe’ category, highlighting serious health risks.

The ITO stretch witnessed near-zero visibility during the morning hours, leading to slow-moving traffic and disruptions to normal vehicular movement. Cold wave conditions, combined with dense fog, also affected air travel, with several flights delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to poor visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25 degrees Celsius later in the day.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday re-invoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP — ‘Severe+’ Air Quality (Delhi AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure,” the CAQM order stated.

The order further added that NCR Pollution Control Boards and other concerned agencies have been directed to escalate preventive measures to curb further deterioration in air quality.

With severe pollution, cold wave conditions and dense fog persisting, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, follow health advisories and take precautions against hazardous air quality.

Meanwhile, India’s financial capital Mumbai also woke up to dense fog on Monday morning, with temperatures ranging between 17 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.