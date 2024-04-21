Denied Tickets, TDP Leaders Hit Babu's Picture With Footwear

Andhra Pradesh: Internal squabble came to fore on Sunday after changing the candidate for Madakasira Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh.



The party allocated a ticket for Madakasira Assembly constituency to party SC Cell leader MS Raj replacing Dr. Sunil, evoking protests from the latter’s followers. Irate followers of Sunil slapped the vinyl-sheet photograph of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with slippers.

The supporters raised slogans against Naidu for rendering injustice to genuine leaders, who sincerely worked for strengthening the party on all fronts. Madakasira Assembly constituency was among the four constituencies where the party changed the party candidates.

Owing to various factors, the party changed the candidates for a few constituencies after collecting feedback from the cadre.