Denied Tickets, Murshidabad TMC MLAs Keen To fight WB Polls For Kabir's Party

Berhampore: Several Trinamul Congress MLAs, who were dropped by their party this time in Murshidabad of West Bengal, have reached out to their suspended party fellow, Humayun Kabir, to contest the ensuing Assembly Election for his new outfit, Aam Janata Unnyan Party (AJUP).

TMC won 20 seats among 22 in 2021 but did not give eight among them tickets this time. This has triggered a revolt and desertion. At least five among the eight dissidents got in touch with Mr Kabir, who is also the outgoing MLA of Bharatpur, in the last few days.

Interestingly, three of them appear to have managed tickets though their seats are yet to be finalized. They are Abdur Razzaq of Jalangi, Monirul Islam of Farakka and Hasanuzzaman Sheikh of Beldanga. Monirul sought to contest from his existing seat. AJUP insiders however told him that their party already selected its Farakka candidate.

According to sources, Mr Kabir then suggested Monirul to fight at Samserganj but Monirul stuck to his demand and asked him to field his elder brother Kausar Ali at Samserganj. On the other hand, Hasanuzzaman wants to contest either at Beldanga or Kaliganj in Nadia.

He earlier won as a Congress candidate from Kaliganj in 2016 but defected to TMC later. Asked about the ticket distribution, Mr Kabir said, "Just wait and watch. Several dissident TMC MLAs contacted me. A dialogue is underway. Our candidates’ names for 182 seats will be declared on March 22.”