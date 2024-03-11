Denied Ticket, TMC Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh Slams Party

He alleged that TMC “promised” to field him again at Barrackpore when he had made a comeback from the BJP around two years ago.

“I chose to contest from Barrackpore only but didn't get a ticket after a dilly-dally. It shocked me. It was a breach of trust. If the party had informed me it's decision beforehand, I would have made other plans,” Mr Singh claimed.

As the TMC fileded state minister Partha Bhoumik from Barrackpore this time, Mr Singh regretted that he made a “big mistake” by leaving the BJP in 2022, saying “I won't have returned if I knew this.”

He also did not rule out his switch to BJP again to get a ticket. Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari however said, “The BJP central leadership will decide whether Mr Singh will be taken back to the party or not.”

Mr Singh, who was a TMC MLA since 2016, defected to the BJP before the LS polls in 2019, got a ticket and won at Barrackpore.



