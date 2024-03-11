Denied Ticket, TMC Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh Slams Party

Kolkata: Failing to get a ticket from the Trinamul Congress for the Lok Sabha Election in West Bengal, outgoing Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh on Monday attacked his party in an outburst.
He alleged that TMC “promised” to field him again at Barrackpore when he had made a comeback from the BJP around two years ago.
“I chose to contest from Barrackpore only but didn't get a ticket after a dilly-dally. It shocked me. It was a breach of trust. If the party had informed me it's decision beforehand, I would have made other plans,” Mr Singh claimed.
As the TMC fileded state minister Partha Bhoumik from Barrackpore this time, Mr Singh regretted that he made a “big mistake” by leaving the BJP in 2022, saying “I won't have returned if I knew this.”
He also did not rule out his switch to BJP again to get a ticket. Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari however said, “The BJP central leadership will decide whether Mr Singh will be taken back to the party or not.”
Mr Singh, who was a TMC MLA since 2016, defected to the BJP before the LS polls in 2019, got a ticket and won at Barrackpore.