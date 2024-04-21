Denied Leave for Son's Exam, TSRTC Driver Attempts Suicide

Hyderabad: Upset over denial of leave, TSRTC driver attempts suicide in Nalgonda district.

The man identified as Shankar Nayak works in Devarakonda Town.



The driver allegedly attempted suicide by drinking pesticide as he was denied leave for Sunday. Shankar Nayak has posted a selfie video in his social media account saying the same and added he wanted leave because of his son's exam and a spiritual event at his home.

The TSRTC employee has accused a man, whom he called booking Yadaiah and other officials including Controller and DM, responsible for his suicide attempt.



Shanker Nayak is currently undergoing treatment.