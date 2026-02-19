Democratisation of AI Is the Only Fair and Safe Path Forward: Sam Altman

New Delhi: The chief executive and leading tech entrepreneur of OpenAI, Sam Altman, on Thursday said democratisation of artificial intelligence is the only fair and safe path forward. “It is, however, striking me how much progress India has made in its mission to put AI to work. AI will definitely impact the job market as it becomes more capable of performing task that have traditionally been done by humans,” Altman said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit here in the capital.

Meanwhile, he also described an awkward moment onstage with his rival AI firm Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei at the India AI Impact Summit. "I was sort of confused and didn't know what I was supposed to do," Altman, the tech entrepreneur leading OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said, describing an awkward onstage moment with rival AI firm Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei at the India AI Impact Summit.

The competition between the two AI honchos has since intensified into an outright commercial battle, with Anthropic running satirical Super Bowl ads this year mocking OpenAI’s plans to add advertising to ChatGPT.

After the inaugural session of the summit, Altman and Amodei, who run two of the world's most closely watched AI companies, along with other tech moguls, went on stage for a group photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Altman, defended use of copyright news articles and opinion pieces in training AI models like ChatGPT, saying it followed the US principle of fair use.

Altman further said that OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, aims to balance content use with collaboration with creators. “Our stance is that when we're displaying a quote from a news article or an opinion piece or something like that, we want to do that in a way where we can explore new business models with creators for training,” he said, adding that OpenAI relies on the US principle of fair use.

Stating that he said that the early versions of true super intelligence could be a couple of years away. “As we prepare for this possibility, we are guided by three core beliefs. Number one, we believe that democratisation of AI is the only fair and safe path forward. Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure that humanity flourishes,” he said.