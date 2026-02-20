Dell Technologies Unveils AI India Blueprint at India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Friday unveiled its ‘AI India Blueprint’ at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, outlining a national execution framework to scale artificial intelligence as a core pillar of the country's digital public infrastructure (DPI) and support the nation's long-term development goals under Viksit Bharat 2047.

The blueprint, titled Advancing India's AI Future: A Blueprint for Trusted, Secure and Nationwide Success, proposes a structured approach to move India's AI ecosystem from pilot projects to population-scale deployment, positioning AI as a shared national capability rather than isolated technology initiatives.

Dell said that the blueprint underscores its long-term commitment to supporting India's AI ambitions through infrastructure, partnerships and expertise aimed at enabling secure and scalable adoption nationwide. “The framework aligns with key policy priorities, including the IndiaAI Mission, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and India's Safe and Trusted AI principles,” Dell said.

Dell also sets out recommendations across sovereign AI infrastructure, energy-resilient data centres, federated data systems, workforce development and governance. India has previously deployed digital platforms such as Aadhaar and UPI at scale. As AI becomes central to economic growth, governance and strategic autonomy, the blueprint calls for coordinated expansion of compute capacity, domestic manufacturing and sustainable energy planning.

Industry estimates cited by the company project AI workloads in India to grow at around 30 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030, with national compute demand expected to reach 12-15 exaflops by the end of the decade. An exaflop is a measure of computing performance that indicates a system's ability to perform at least one quintillion floating-point operations per second.

Dell also said that data centres could account for up to 8 per cent of India's electricity consumption by 2030, highlighting the need for integrated infrastructure and power strategies. The framework is structured around three pillars - invest, innovate and evolve.

Under 'Invest', Dell recommends a national AI compute strategy with defined capacity targets, regional deployment aligned with innovation clusters and transparent access for startups, academia, MSMEs and public institutions. It also calls for energy-efficient data centres, federated data foundations and supply-chain resilience.

Vivek Mohindra, senior vice president and special advisor to the vice chair and COO at Dell Technologies, said India was at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation, with AI poised to become central to national progress.

Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, said the company would work with stakeholders, including the IndiaAI Mission, to build scalable and secure AI infrastructure aligned with India's priorities of inclusion and self-reliance.