Delhi Zoo Launches Search After Jackals Slip Out of Enclosure

New Delhi: Delhi zoo authorities launched a search operation to locate a few jackals who may have escaped from their enclosures into the forested belt behind the animal exhibits, officials said on Sunday.Three to four jackals were spotted in the bushy forested area on Saturday morning near the off-display jackal holding zone close to Azimganj Sarai in Beat No. 10 of the National Zoological Park, they said.

One jackal was successfully herded back into the enclosure on Sunday morning, while teams continued efforts to locate and bring in the remaining animals, they said. According to a statement issued by the Delhi zoo administration, the trap cages were placed, and staff were deployed to guide the animals back to the holding enclosure.

A tranquillisation team also remains on standby, they added.

One official said the jackals slipped out from the rear side of the enclosure, which opens into a dense forest patch forming the zoo's outer boundary. This ensured there was no threat to visitors, who remained unaware of the situation.

The animals are suspected to have taken advantage of a gap in the fencing at the back of the enclosure. Zoo teams have been deployed across the forested area to locate and secure them, he said.

Zoo authorities formally confirmed the incident on Sunday. The Joint Director of the National Zoological Park has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report, the statement said. The section where the breach occurred is now being examined to determine how the animals managed to get through.