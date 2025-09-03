 Top
Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Continues to Rise, Eevacuation Underway

Nation
PTI
3 Sept 2025 9:36 AM IST

As the river level is expected to rise further, authorities have issued a flood warning, forecasting the water level to reach around 206.90 metres.

The Yamuna river flows in spate after it crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The water level was recorded at 206.03 metres at 4 PM on Tuesday at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge (ORB), which has been closed to traffic. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)

New Delhi: The Yamuna River level was recorded at 206.83 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 8 am, officials said.

As the river level is expected to rise further, authorities have issued a flood warning, forecasting the water level to reach around 206.90 metres.

"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on September 3, 2025, is likely to be 206.90 metres, and thereafter, the water level is likely to rise," the flood advisory issued on Tuesday evening had said.
The Yamuna River in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since.
As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were being evacuated by district authorities, and the ORB was closed for traffic.
"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added.
The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am.
