Delhi: Woman Dies After Husband Hits Her With Mini LPG Cylinder

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a domestic dispute in South Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area on Sunday night. As per reports, the accused reportedly struck his wife on the head with a mini LPG cylinder, resulting in her death.

According to reports, neighbours rushed to the house after hearing her screams, forcing the door open with the landlord’s help. Inside, they found the victim, identified as Poonam lying on the floor with the cylinder nearby, while Suresh, her husband, sat with their baby near the body.

Police arrived shortly after receiving information about the incident and rushed Poonam to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, while Suresh was arrested at the scene.

Initial findings suggest the attack occurred during an argument, though the motive remains unclear. Police have secured the scene and initiated a detailed investigation.

This is the second such incident reported in less than a week, after a 22-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by a mini gas cylinder, allegedly by her husband, following an altercation at Chauma village in Gurugram, on Thursday, 26th March, 2026.