Delhi Woman Accused Of Racial Abuse at NE Neighbours, Arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a woman in connection with a case of racial abuse and insulting language against three of her neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday. Ruby Jain was taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation.The incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Friday, while drilling and electrical installation work was underway in the women’s fourth-floor apartment. “During the work, dust and small debris from the drilling fell onto the floor below, leading to complaints from the residents, Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain,” a senior police officer said.

The women claimed that rather than addressing the issue peacefully, the couple resorted to abusive language and made derogatory racial remarks aimed at the northeastern women. Multiple videos of the incident circulated on social media, prompting netizens to call for justice for the victims.

The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR. They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act was added, and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement. The role of a male, accused in the FIR, is also being examined.

The arrest follows examination of video recordings and statements of witnesses that indicated racially charged remarks were made during the altercation, the police said.