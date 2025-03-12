Delhi to Launch Boat Rides on Yamuna for Water Tourism

Officials have confirmed that the project will include eco-friendly boats and structured tour packages covering key locations along the Yamuna. The government is also exploring ways to ensure cleanliness and ecological sustainability while developing the water tourism sector.

A senior official stated, “This initiative will not only boost tourism but also create new employment opportunities in the sector. We want to make the Yamuna a vibrant space for leisure and travel.”

The boat rides are expected to be launched in phases, with designated zones for different activities, including sightseeing, cultural tours, and adventure rides. Initial routes may cover areas near Signature Bridge, Okhla Barrage, and other scenic spots along the river.

The Delhi government is also working on riverfront beautification and ensuring that the water quality improves before the project takes off. Concerns regarding pollution and safety will be addressed, and strict environmental guidelines will be followed to maintain the ecological balance of the Yamuna.

Experts believe that the move could transform the perception of the Yamuna, which has long suffered from pollution and neglect. The initiative is expected to bring new life to the river, similar to water tourism models seen in cities like Varanasi, Udaipur, and foreign destinations.

While an official launch date has not been confirmed, the government is likely to start trial runs soon, with a full rollout expected later this year.