 Top
Home » Nation

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Nation
DC Web Desk
20 Sept 2025 7:56 AM IST

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, rushed to the schools immediately, and thorough searches are being conducted on the premises

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats
x
As a precautionary measure, students and staff were safely evacuated. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Multiple schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received bomb threats on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI.
Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, rushed to the schools immediately, and thorough searches are being conducted on the premises.
As a precautionary measure, students and staff were safely evacuated.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bomb threats 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X