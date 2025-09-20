Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats
New Delhi: Multiple schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received bomb threats on Saturday morning, reported news agency ANI.
Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, rushed to the schools immediately, and thorough searches are being conducted on the premises.
As a precautionary measure, students and staff were safely evacuated.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
