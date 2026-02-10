Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Circulation of Naravane’s Book

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of an unpublished book authored by former Chief of Army Staff M.M. Naravane on social media platforms.

In an official statement, the police said they had taken cognisance of information circulating online claiming that a pre-print copy of a book titled Four Stars of Destiny was being shared without mandatory clearance from the competent authorities.

The statement said it was reported that the required approvals for the publication of the book were yet to be granted. “Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a typeset book with the same title, apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd, is available on certain websites. In addition, some online marketing platforms have displayed the book cover as if it is available for purchase,” the police said.

Delhi Police said a case had been registered with the Special Cell to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged leak or breach involving a publication that has not yet received official clearance. Further investigation is underway.

The issue has assumed political significance after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen displaying a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex last week. The matter led to repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha and the suspension of eight MPs for the remainder of the ongoing Budget session.