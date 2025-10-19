 Top
Home » Nation

Delhi Police Deploys 'Drone Didis' To Enhance Security During Festive Season

Nation
19 Oct 2025 10:28 PM IST

In a maiden initiative of its kind, the Delhi Police has deployed women personnel trained in drone operations to enhance security during the festive season.

Delhi Police Deploys Drone Didis To Enhance Security During Festive Season
x
Under the campaign 'Netra, Netrutva, Naari,' women police officers, dubbed "drone didis," have been stationed in crowded markets such as Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar to conduct real-time aerial surveillance. (Image:DC)

NEW DELHI: In a maiden initiative of its kind, the Delhi Police has deployed women personnel trained in drone operations to enhance security during the festive season.

Under the campaign 'Netra, Netrutva, Naari,' women police officers, dubbed "drone didis," have been stationed in crowded markets such as Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar to conduct real-time aerial surveillance.

"Trained in modern drone technology, these personnel monitor crowd movements, detect suspicious activities, and assist in traffic regulation. Any footage showing unusual activity is instantly relayed to the district control room for immediate action," a senior police officer said


( Source : PTI )
New Delhi news drone didis 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X