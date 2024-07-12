Top
Delhi Police constable, associate arrested for supplying drugs

12 July 2024 5:40 AM GMT
A Delhi Police constable posted with the traffic unit and his associate have been arrested for allegedly being part of a cartel involved in supplying narcotics in the national capital and its neighbouring cities. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable posted with the traffic unit and his associate have been arrested for allegedly being part of a cartel involved in supplying narcotics in the national capital and its neighbouring cities, officials said on Friday.They were arrested from near the Jaffrabad metro station by a team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday, the officials said.

The accused were caught supplying a kilogram of MDMA, worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, in a luxury car, a police officer said and added that they are being interrogated.


