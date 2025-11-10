Delhi Police Bust Cyber Fraud Racket, Trace Rs 5 Crore Crypto Trail

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted multiple cyber fraud syndicates operating across India, arresting four men involved in large-scale digital arrest and investment fraud rackets and unearthing a Rs 5 crore cryptocurrency trail linked to Dubai-based handlers, an official said on Monday.According to police, multi-state raids were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand, during which several mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, debit and credit cards, cheque books and other incriminating material were recovered.

Investigators have also identified fake firms, mule accounts, and e-commerce fronts that were used to channel and conceal illicit money. "The crackdown was part of an ongoing drive against organised cyber-enabled financial crimes that target victims through impersonation, intimidation, and false investment schemes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The first accused, Atul Sharma, a resident of Haryana, was arrested for his role in an investment scam. The police said Sharma worked under a Dubai-based handler -- Sumit Garg. Technical analysis of suspicious e-commerce activities led to a raid in Gurugram and the arrest of Sharma. Multiple electronic devices, bank cards, and documents were seized.

Sharma allegedly used financially weak individuals from paying guest accommodations to open current accounts in the name of fake firms. On the pretext of offering insurance assistance to improve credit scores, he gained their trust and later used their accounts for laundering cheated money.

"We have traced cryptocurrency transactions worth approximately Rs 5 crore to three wallets controlled by the syndicate," said the officer. In another operation, Rahul Manda, a resident of Haryana, was arrested from Roorkee in Uttarakhand. He was allegedly involved in a digital arrest racket, where victims were coerced by fraudsters posing as police or TRAI officials.

The police said Manda was linked to a case in which a complainant was duped of Rs 30 lakh. He was found in possession of high-end gadgets. Manda has a prior criminal record, having served a five-year sentence.

Another accused, Varun Anchal (35), a resident of Punjab, was arrested for his role in a digital arrest case in which the complainant was cheated of Rs 26.80 lakh by fraudsters impersonating Mumbai Crime Branch officers. "Anchal managed mule accounts, withdrawals, and fund transfers to overseas handlers. He was earlier arrested in similar cases in Punjab and Haryana," the DCP said.

The fourth accused, Amit Kumar Singh (31), a former bank employee from Bihar, supplied bank accounts to fraudsters for a commission. His mobile phone revealed incriminating chat records, and he frequently changed employers to conceal his involvement, police said. Amit is linked to a Rs 39.5-lakh investment fraud case. Furher investigation into the matter is underway.