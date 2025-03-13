Delhi Police ASI Dies in Road Accident While Attending Emergency Call

New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Delhi Police posted at Burari Police Station died in a road accident while attending an emergency call, an official said on Thursday.The accident occurred on Wednesday night when he was responding to a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding another road mishap, he said.

"In the last six months, ASI Satyavir Singh is the second on-duty police personnel that we have lost in road accidents due to rash driving and negligence of offending drivers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Following the accident, his body was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the Wazirabad police station has registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Singh, a 1989-batch officer, would have retired in 2028. He is survived by his wife, a son and a differently abled daughter.