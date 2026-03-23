Delhi Police Arrest Youth Linked to Terror Module

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for alleged links with a Pakistan-based terror syndicate involved in recruiting youths through social media.

The accused, Harmandeep Singh alias Harman from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended following surveillance of a network linked to gangster Shahzad Bhatti, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said the arrest exposed a structured module operated from Pakistan. “The arrest has exposed a structured terror syndicate being operated remotely from Pakistan, wherein handlers were targeting vulnerable youth in India and luring them with promises of money, recognition and a lavish lifestyle,” he said.

Police said the accused was in contact with handlers through social media platforms, and his mobile phone contained chats, images and videos related to activities carried out on their instructions.

During questioning, he is said to have disclosed that associates were involved in a firing incident in the Kashmiri Gate area. Investigators also found that a Pakistan-based associate had claimed responsibility for planning the incident on social media.

Officials said the accused was assigned tasks such as painting graffiti at public places to promote the module. He allegedly carried out such activities at locations in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district and shared proof with handlers.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a spray paint bottle from his possession.

According to investigators, the network followed a phased recruitment process, initially assigning low-risk tasks such as logistics, reconnaissance and messaging, before escalating to serious activities including planned attacks.

Police said the accused had also discussed plans with handlers to carry out a grenade attack at a police outpost in Rampur, with explosives to be supplied through cross-border channels.

The accused is also alleged to have attempted to recruit others into the network.

Police said the arrest has prevented potential attacks, and efforts are under way to identify and apprehend other members of the module.