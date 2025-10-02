Delhi Police Arrest Two Gangsters Targeting Comedian Munawar Faruqi

New Delhi: Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi and other high-profile targets, were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road here on Thursday, police said.The accused, identified as Rahul, 29, from Panipat and Sahil, 37, from Bhiwani in Haryana, were intercepted by a team of the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Unit following specific inputs, they said.

When asked to stop, they allegedly opened fire at police, prompting retaliatory firing in which they were shot in the legs. "A professional trap was laid after intelligence indicated the movement of the two shooters in the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj area. Considering the strong apprehension that they were armed and aggressive, our team moved in to apprehend them. In the exchange of fire, both were injured but overpowered," the officer said.

Both were later taken to a hospital, and the motorcycle they were riding and their firearms were seized. According to investigators, the two had been receiving instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with Canada-based Goldy Brar and absconding criminal Virender Charan.

They were allegedly mobilised to carry out targeted killings in Delhi-NCR and had also conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqi's movements, police said.

"The syndicate has been attempting to expand its influence in celebrity spaces, and Faruqi was among its long-standing targets. The gang had earlier plotted attacks on other celebrities, including the recent firing incident outside actress Disha Patani's Bareilly residence," a police officer said.

Rahul, who had a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a sensational triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024. Preliminary interrogation suggested that he was one of the unidentified assailants involved in the crime, police said.

He was also arrested earlier this year in an Arms Act case in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he had been sent on a similar hit job. Sahil, meanwhile, has multiple cases of financial misconduct pending against him in courts in Bhiwani and Sirsa, police said. The two had recently been diverted to Delhi after their earlier plan to target a prominent social media influencer in Mumbai and Bengaluru could not materialise due to "communication gaps" with handlers abroad, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and their targets, police said. Faruqi, who won reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2024 and has over 14 million followers on Instagram, has been on the radar of multiple gangs of late, a police source said.