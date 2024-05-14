Delhi man takes 200 flights in 100 days to steal from passengers, arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi police have busted a new type of theft by a local man. The man travelled in over 200 flights in 100 days to steal valuable items from fliers last year.



A woman passenger who travelled from Hyderabad to Delhi has lost her jewellery that she kept in her cabin bag worth Rs 7 lakhs. Acting on her complaint the cops have investigated and caught the accused.

The cops after receiving the woman's complaint have identified similar complaints from many, including from a foreigner who reported that he lost valuable items worth Rs 20 lakh from his cabin bag. The Delhi police then patiently scanned the CCTV footage from Hyderabad, Delhi and Amritsar airports and caught the accused, Rajesh Kapoor.

The police said that Rajesh, who owns a guest house in Delhi and also runs a mobile repair shop along with money exchange business.

Rajesh was caught stealing in trains after which he went silent and shifted his focus to thefts in airports and flights, the police said.

Rajesh Kapoor, disclosing his modus operandi said that he targeted passengers, particularly women who used to board connecting flights.He used to request for a seat change and then pretend to adjust his bags then steal from the victims.

The accused also gave a fake number registered on someone else's name at the airport to skip tracking. The Delhi Police have booked a case and recovered a huge quantity of jewellery from his house in Delhi.