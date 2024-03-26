Delhi Liquor Scam: I will come out clean, says Kavitha

New Delhi: BRS MLC K. Kavitha, accused in the multi-crore Delhi Liquor scam, said that she would come out clean as it is a fabricated case. She also made it clear that she would not turn an approver.

This is not a money laundering case. It is a political laundering case, she said, adding that she might be lodged in the jail temporarily.

She also said that one of the accused had already joined the BJP, the other has taken a BJP ticket and third had given Rs 50 crore to the BJP in the form of electoral bonds.

Kavitha made these statements while being taken to be produced before the judge in the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi this morning.